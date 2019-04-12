DISABLED YEAR ACTIVITIES

The non-profit organization Voice of the Disabled will be hosting a series of activities later this year as it continues to raise public awareness and support for persons living with disabilities.

Public Relations Officer of Voice of the Disabled, Yolanda Grant, said a major event on the organization’s calendar is the observance of White Cane Day on October 15th.

The purpose of White Cane Day is to educate the World about blindness and how the blind and visually impaired can live and work independently while giving back to their communities.

The Day has also been set aside to celebrate the abilities and successes achieved by blind people in a sighted world and to honour the many contributions being made by the blind and visually impaired.

Miss Grant said the activities form part of the organization’s mandate to advocate on behalf of persons with disabilities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







