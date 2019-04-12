LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

The National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services is encouraging young people throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines to take advantage of its Book Club.

The Book Club will commence on May 8th and will take place at the Conference Room of the National Public Library from 3:30 to 4:40 PM daily.

Librarian Silencia Guy, said the Book Club targets children from Grade 2 to Grade 6 and seeks to foster a culture of reading among the nation’s youth.

The National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services will be hosting a number of activities next week to observe International Library Week.

It is being celebrated this year from April 7th to 13th, under the theme “Libraries – Strong Communities”, but will be observed locally from April 15th to 18th.

National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role which libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.







