NEW VINSA EXECUTIVE

The Vincentian Students Association at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus in Jamaica will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year and a new Executive is currently preparing to take over the reins of the organization, later this year.

NBC News spoke to current President, Rawdica Stephens, who said the Association has had a very productive year thus far.

Miss Stephens also disclosed the names of the new Executive, which is headed by Marcella Dublin- President, and also includes Leanka Henry- Vice President, Secretary – Kiima Nichols, PRO – Rhea Caine, and Alessandro Peters – Treasurer.

Outgoing President Rawdica Stephen is encouraged the new Executive to work hard to continue flying the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines very high.







