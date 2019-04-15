POLICE SHOOTING

Police on the island of Canouan said they responded to a report of a mentally ill man attacking residents on the island.

According to the report, the man attacked the police with a cutlass and a knife. He was shot and taken to the Canouan Health Center where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

A release from the Police said that while using deadly force is always a last resort, the law gives the Police the authority to use the necessary force to protect life and property.

The Commissioner of Police has expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

A post mortem will be conducted on the dead man to ascertain the cause of death.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related