CADET PUBLIC LECTURE

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force will host Public Lecture tonight, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the eruption of La Soufiere.

The Lecture is entitled: “Logistic Processes in Disaster Operations: Lessons learnt from volcanic eruptions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The presenter will be Major Curtis Dennie a logistics expert with over 20 years’ experience in international and 3rd party logistics, port operations, humanitarian logistics, warehouse management and transportation.

A release from the Cadet Force said Major Dennie was directly involved in the movement of supplies and equipment and providing support at various centers during the La Soufriere evacuation process in 1979.

The Lecture will be held at Frenches House from seven this evening.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related