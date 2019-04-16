The Toastmasters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been commended for by Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince for hosting the first ever National Corporate Public Speaking Championship.

Five individuals participated in the Finals of the Championship at the Girl Guides Headquarters on Saturday.

Trackeisha Davis of the Argyle International Airport was adjudged overall Winner; Cavell King Jr. and Iyande Bramble from Massy Stores, placed second and third respectively. The other finalists were Moise Cummings from the RSVG Police Force, and Marla Nanton-James representing XS Steel Inc.

In his address at the event, Minister Prince congratulated all of the participants and is hoping that this initiative will be implemented in schools to allow students to be creative thinkers.

The five Finalists delivered prepared speeches on “The Role Of Social Media In Business”.

The winner of the Impromptu Speech was Cavel King Jr. from Massey Stores; Trackeisha Davis of AIA took the second spot, and third position was taken by Moise Cummings of the Police Force.







