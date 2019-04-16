ROSE HALL MEETING

Residents of Rose Hall will be involved in a Community Meeting later today, hosted by the National Emergency Management Organization {NEMO}.

The meeting will be held to discuss evacuations plans for Rose Hall in an event of a Volcanic Eruption, as well as sensitize members of the Rose Hall community about the Tradewinds exercise slated to take place here in June this year.

The meeting will be held in collaboration with UWI Seismic Research Centre; the Soufriere Monitoring Unit and the Volcano Ready Communities Project SVG.

The session takes place at the Rose Hall Community Centre next week Tuesday, beginning at five this afternoon.

NEMO is encouraging residents of Rose Hall to make a special effort to attend this important community meeting.







