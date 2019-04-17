The Annual Easter Concert organised by the Pan Against Crime Committee in collaboration with the South Leeward Zone of the SVG Gospel Fest Committee, will be staged this weekend.

The event is slated for Sunday April 21st at 4:30 pm, at the Hope Playing Field in Vermont.

The programme will feature performances from the Police Band, SVG Port Authority Genesis and several Police Youth Clubs, including the Vermont Police Youth Club, which will be officially launched during the Concert.

Following the launch, individuals and groups from Churches located between Campden Park and Barrouallie, comprising the South Leeward Zone of the Digicel Gospel Fest 2019, will take to the stage, ministering in song, dance, poetry and drama.

The organizers of the Concert are anticipating a large turn out to the event, as this is the first show of its kind to be staged in the Vermont Community.







