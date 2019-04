In the FLOW National Netball Championships, Maple (4) and Island Blends Maple won yesterday afternoon’s matches at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Maple (4) defeated Irie Travel Vets 23-19 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and Island Blends Maple beat Grant Thornton Future Stars 49-36 in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division. The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon.







