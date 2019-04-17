POLICE ON TRAFFIC

Steps are being taken by the Traffic Department of the Police Force to curb the reckless and dangerous actions of some drivers on the nation’s roads.

This assurance came from Police Sergeant Kenny Jones, who disclosed that the deployment of Police Officers during the March 27th to 29th School Games at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, was a major step forward in this regard.

He said 94 reports were made, which resulted in the issuing of 60 traffic tickets for reckless and dangerous driving and loud music.

Sergeant Jones said the Police are also seeking to clamp down on omnibuses, which carry more passengers than they are licensed by law.







