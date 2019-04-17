VENEZUELA EMBASSY CEREMONY

The Head of Mission at the Venezuelan Embassy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Perez said the Government and People of Venezuela are preparing to observe the 17th Anniversary of a failed Coup against former President Hugo Chavez and his return to power on April 17th 2002.

Delivering remarks during a ceremony held at the Venezuelan Embassy yesterday, Mr. Perez said the developments currently taking place in Venezuela are similar to those which transpired seventeen years ago, when a small faction plotted with the United States against the constitutionally-elected Government of Venezuela.

Mr. Perez said the United States wants to get its hands on the Oil, Gold and other natural resources of Venezuela and are seeking to do this through the self-appointed President Juan Guaidó who is a Venezuelan politician and President of the National Assembly.

Mr. Perez said the United States is continuing to attack Venezuela by issuing new sanctions. He said while Venezuela is now suffering from a boycott of its main company PDVSA, it will remain standing and come out victorious with the help of friendly countries.







