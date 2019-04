MAV-RIX edged BlueChip Academy 64-48 last night at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex to advance to the semi-finals of the FLOW/KOSCAB/Coreas Distribution Arnos Vale Basketball Championship.

The Championship will continue on 26th April with the semi-finals. Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (1) will tackle MAV-RIX in the first semi-final, to be followed by the second semi-final between Bequia United and Union Island TANTY-MA.

The 3rd place playoff and Final will be played on Sunday 28th April.







