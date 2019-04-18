DENNIE CADET LECTURE

Major Curtis Dennie has described 1979 as a year of Historic Proportions, as several significant events occurred in St. Vincent and the Grenadines that year.

One of the major events was the eruption of the La Soufrier Volcano, which disrupted the lives of many Vincentians.

Major Dennie was directly involved in the movement of supplies and equipment and providing support at various centers during the La Soufriere evacuation process in 1979.

Delivering a Lecture on “Logistic Processes in Disaster Operations: Lessons learnt from volcanic eruptions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”, Major Dennie said proper mechanisms must be in place to address challenges of natural disasters.







