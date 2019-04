KFC WEST ST GEORGE UNDER-15 CRICKET FINAL

BDO Belair Government School retained the KFC West St. George Primary Schools Under-15 Twenty/20 Cricket Championship Title yesterday following a 4-wicket win over last year’s finalists KPMG Belmont Government School at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: KPMG Belmont Government School 78 for 7 off 20-overs; ZIO-NI Gordon 14; Nicolas Horne 3 for 7, Damari Chance 2 for 4.

BDO Belair Government School 79 for 6 off 16.3-overs; Trevon Questelles 21, Joshua Simmons 12; J-Shorn Weekes 2 for 17.







