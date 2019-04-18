POLICE WELFARE SUPPORT

A call is being made for members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Force to support the work of the Police Welfare Association.

The call was made by Member of the Association, Constable Kenroy Martin, during the Police on the Beat programme aired on NBC Radio.

It came as the association celebrated its 67th anniversary last week, under the theme: Sixty Seven years of existence, still standing firm, working together for the welfare of all.

Constable Martin said one of the major challences facing the organization is the lack of support from its membership as it continues to lobby on their behalf.







