SWINE FLU CASE

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has confirmed at least one case of Influenza A H1N1 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry said through its routine and ongoing monitoring and surveillance activities has picked up one laboratory confirmed case for the year 2019. The patient has made a full recovery without complications.

Influenza A H1N1 (commonly called “swine flu”) is caused by a respiratory virus, with symptoms such as Fever; Cough; Sore Throat; Headache; Vomiting and Diarrhoea.

The Ministry said most people who become infected with influenza will recover in a few days to less than two weeks, but some people can develop complications some of which may be life-threatening.

It is advising the public to be proactive and take the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of transmission of influenza and other respiratory viruses.

Influenza is mainly spread when someone infected with the influenza virus sneezes, coughs or talks and releases virus particles into the air.

The Ministry said several measures can be taken to reduce the spread of influenza and other viral infections.

They include frequent washing of hands with soap and running water especially after coughing, sneezing, before preparing food or eating.

The Ministry is advising infected persons to contact their nearest health care facility or physician.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related