DIAGNOSTIC DONATION

The Modern Medical & Diagnostic Centre has received a donation of a water cooler and flat screen TV with wall mount, from Standard Caribbean Shippers (SCS) Ltd– a New York-based shipping company

The company, which is Vincentian-owned, was founded in 1999 and has an office in St. Vincent and the Grenadines located on Upper Middle Street.

The donation materialised as a result of a conversation between Deputy Hospital Administrator Idinger Miller and SCS’s owner Carl Munroe. Mr. Munroe wanted to find out how his enterprise could better assist and serve patients.

Miss Miller said that the donated items will help improve the patient experience at the facility. She said the television will help with interactive education and engagement as well as diversional therapy for the patients while they await services.

And, the water cooler will help ultrasound patients, who often need to take in water before the procedure is performed.

Additionally, water will also be available for patients who are thirsty and need refreshment. Ms. Miller thanked the Management and staff of SCS Ltd. for the donation and said she sees it as the beginning of a long term partnership.







