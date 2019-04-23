ECGC UWI BURSARY

Four students at the University of the West Indies Open Campus here, are benefitting from the generosity of the East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC).

The ECGC Foundation will officially hand over bursaries for Semester One to the second batch of students for the academic year 2018/2019

The ceremony will be held this afternoon at the Conference Room of the Open Campus Office, at Frenches, beginning at 3:30pm

Brief remarks will be delivered Mrs. Deborah Dalrymple, Head of Site, of the Open Campus, and Mr. Osmond Davy, CEO, of the ECGC Foundation Inc.

The recipients are Shonette Gurley, who is pursuing a BSc in International Management. Natasha Seales – BSc in Human Resource Management. Damien Williams – BSc Psychology and Morol Williams – BSc in Social Work.







