MISS EASTERVAL WINNERS

Miss St. Lucia – Jozel Cooper has been crowned Miss Easterval 2019.

Miss Cooper also took the Miss Photogenic; Best National Wear and Best Swimwear Awards at the Pageant held at the Union Island Hard Court on Saturday night

Davanah Providence from St. Vincent placed first runner up.

She also won the Best Interview and Best evening Wear Categories.

Dwante Alleyne representing Barbados took the Second runner up position.

The other contestants were Michelle Alexander from Grenada; Shenece Forbes from Trinidad; Shequita Talbot from Guyana; Chrisann Isaacs from Carriacou and Sheniah Stewart from Union Island, who won the Miss Congeniality Award.







