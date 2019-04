After a break for the Easter Holidays, the National Netball Championships will resume this afternoon at the National Netball Centre in New Montrose.

At 5:00, Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers will meet Yamm Dynamic Girls in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and at 6:00, in the evening, SVG General Services Strikers will oppose National Properties Netters in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.







