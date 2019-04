MS CAROLINE OREMA DURHAM better known as CARO of Villa flat formerly of Bequia died on Wednesday April 17th at the age of 64. The funeral for the late MS CAROLINE OREMA DURHAM better known as CARO of Villa flat formerly of Bequia takes place on Friday April 26th at the Calliaqua Methodist church. The service begins at 2pm. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related