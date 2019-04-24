The Rotary Club of St Vincent will hold a Dyslexia Awareness Walk next week.

The walk will take place on Wednesday May 1st, in support of a Dyslexia Symposium, slated for May 13th and 14th at Frenches House.

Teachers from Primary and Secondary Schools will participate in the workshop on Working with the Dyslexic learner.

The sessions will be facilitated by Mrs. Sandra Cadogan, an Assessment Officer from the Caribbean Dyslexia Centre in Barbados.

The main objective of the workshop is to build teachers’ awareness of Dyslexia and to give them a clear understanding of how to identify the Dyslexic learner in the classroom.

Next Wednesday’s walk will begin at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at 5:30 am.







