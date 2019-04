The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association will hold Assessment Championships on Saturday and on 28th of next month at the West St. George Secondary School in Belair.

There will be Singles and Doubles competitions. The Association has also announced that this year’s National Table Tennis Championships will take place from 12th to 18th of July with competition in the pre-cadets, cadets, juniors, seniors and over 45’s singles as well as the team events.







