IMMUNIZATION WEEK

The Expanded Program on immunization within the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is celebrating the 17th vaccination week of the Americas from April 20-27, 2019.

The week of activities is being held with the theme: Protect your Community Do Your Part Get Vaccinated

Vaccination week of the Americas is an event held annually by more than 40 countries and territories in the Americas to raise awareness on the importance of immunization,

The objectives include promoting equity and access to immunization and promoting the transition from child to family immunization.

Activities being held here this week include: Open Days at Clinics and Health Centres and a Primary Schools Spelling-B in Bequia

Today, a Parent Conference on immunization is taking place at the Georgetown Health center, and there is also an Immunization Health Fair in the Mrriaqua Health District

The activities will culminate tomorrow, with a National Immunization Health Fair at Heritage square 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.







