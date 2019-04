MR ULANDO CANDIANNO THOMAS better known as SNAKE of Calder died on Wednesday April 10th at the age of 51. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 27th at the Stubbs Playing Field. The viewing begins at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the St Joseph’s Cemetery, Stubbs.







