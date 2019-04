In the FLOW National Netball Championships, two matches are scheduled to play this afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

At 5:00, JDS Success Radio will meet Bishop College Rangers in the Sonia Lewis 4th Division, and at 6:00 in the evening, Nice Radio Clinchers will oppose Island Blends Maple in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.







