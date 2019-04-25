SUPPORT NIGHT MARKETS

Invest SVG is encouraging everyone in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to support the Everything Vincy Night Markets which takes place this Friday.

Marketing Officer and Coordinator of Exports at Invest SVG, Anginella Young said the event will be held at the Central Market in Kingstown 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Miss Young said they are expecting the Everything Vincy Night Markets to be very successful because it is the first of its kind in the country.

She said they expect to feature up to 40 exhibitors at tomorrow evening’s event and these exhibitors will benefit tremendously in creating new markets for their goods and services.

Miss Young is also appealing to Vincentians to support the Night Markets.







