SVG SWIMMING FEDERATION

St Vincent and the Grenadines won a bronze medal at last weekend’s CARIFTA Swimming Championships at the Aquatic Centre in Barbados where Shane Codogan secured third position in the 50 metres breaststroke within 30.32 seconds.

Competing in his final year as a 17-year-old, Codogan also qualified for the finals of the 100 metres breakstroke and the 50 metres buttlerfly. He finished 8th in both events.

Seven members of the team qualified for the finals in 13 different events. The 11 Vincentian swimmers at the Championships were among more than 300 swimmers from 21 Caribbean countries who participated in the 4-day CARIFTA Swimming Championships.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related