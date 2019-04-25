A Youth Forum will be held here today, ahead of the 2nd Caribbean Ministerial School Safety Forum, to be hosted by St. Vincent and the Grenadines next week.

The Youth Forum entitled My Island, My Life, will be held at the Haddon Hotel in Kingstown today and tomorrow.

It will be an opportunity for young people to share their perspectives and engage on the Caribbean Schools Safety Initiative from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change perspective.

The results of this Forum will be presented to Education Ministers and Decision Makers during the Second Ministerial Forum on School Safety in the Caribbean that will be held here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday April 29 and Tuesday 30

Next week’s Ministerial Forum will be attended by Ministers of Education and Directors of National Disaster Management Agencies of the region.

Today’s Youth Forum begins at nine this morning at the Haddon Hotel.







