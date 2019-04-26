ECCB PUBLICATION

A booklet which provides detailed information on the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, ECCB, is being officially launched tonight.

The booklet was written by Vincentian, Alison Phills, a retired Librarian and a national of St Vincent and the Grenadines, who resides in St Kitts and Nevis.

The booklet is entitled: The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB): Some Key Historical Facts.

Miss Phills said while the booklet is mainly targetting students, it is also useful for Researchers and members of the general public who wish to learn more about the ECCB. Tonight’s launch is taking at Frenches House.







