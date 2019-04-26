SVG IMMUNIZATION

A National Immunization Health Fair was held at Heritage Square today, as part of activities to observe Immunization Week.

The activities were held under the theme Protect Your Community Do Your Part, Get Vaccinated, and are aimed at promoting the use of vaccines to protect individuals against disease.

Health Nursing Supervisor for the Marriaqua District, Arlene James said the main focus this year was on measles.

She said one of the most important things Parents can do is to protect their children against diseases by having them fully immunized.

Sister James said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has a good track record as it relates to its Vaccination Program.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related