At the 125th PENN Relays which ended on the weekend in the United States, the St Vincent Grammar School finished 39th in the 4×400 metres Relay in a time of 3 minutes, 24.90 seconds. The other Vincentian School at the Relays, the Thomas Saunders Secondary completed the race in 3 minutes, 35.56 seconds to place 255th.

Thomas Saunders Secondary Schools Girls finished 218th in the 4×100 metres Relay with a time of 51.16 seconds. They ran 4 minutes, 05.87 seconds in the 4×400 metres Relay and were 120th. They were 9th in the consolation 4×100 metres International Relay Final recording a time of 50.59 seconds.

The Thomas Saunders Boys ran 44.62 seconds to finish 190th in the 4×100 metres relay, ahead of the Grammar School who finished 197th with a time of 44.66 seconds.

There were good performances by Vincentian athletes, Akani Slater and Brandon Parris, competing for St Augustine College and G. C Foster College of Jamaica respectively at the Championship of America Final.

Parris ran the final leg of the 4×100 metres relay for St. Augustine College, anchoring the team to third place in 45.19 seconds, ahead of Akani Slater’s G. C Foster College of Jamaica, 4th, in 45.33 seconds.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related