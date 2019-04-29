YOUTH FORUM SUCCESS

Adolescent Development Officer at UNICEF, Elaine King said the regional two-day Youth Forum which was held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines last week, was a huge success.

She made this statement during the Views on Issues program aired on NBC Radio yesterday focusing on the topic “Caribbean School Safety THE Impact of Hurricane Maria on Dominica and the lessons that were leant from it”.

The results of the Youth Forum will be presented to Education Ministers and Decision Makers during the Second Ministerial Forum on School Safety in the Caribbean which opens today here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Youth Forum was held with the theme My Island, My Life and it focused on issues relating to School Safety.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related