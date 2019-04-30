EXERCISE TRADEWINDS

Vincentians have been reminded that the second phase of Exercise Trade Winds 2019, which will be held here during the month of June, is not a Drug Eradication program.

The reminder came from Assistant Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons during yesterday’s opening of an Incident Command System Training Course.

Close to forty persons are participating in the course which is organized by the Regional Security System, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the National Emergency Management Organization, as part of preparations for the 2nd phase of Exercise Trade Winds 2019. ASP Simmons said close to four hundred Law Enforcement Officials will travel to this country for the Exercise Trade Winds.

ASP Simmons said aim of Exercise Trade Winds is to test and improve the region’s response systems to a number of issues such as Drugs and Human Trafficking and Natural Disasters among other things.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related