MRS U-RICA I-VAN-HOE THOMPSON nee SAMPSOM/LOWE better known as SISTER LOWE of Layou and Lowmans Leeward died on Tuesday April 9th at the age of 81. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 5th at the Grace and Truth Campsite. The viewing takes place from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Layou Cemetery.







