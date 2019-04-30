Yesterday afternoon, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Gems defeated Irie Travel Vets 34-32, in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

In the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division, Chance Unique Furniture North Leeward Stars beat SVG General Services Strikers 37-27.

At 5:00 this afternoon, Bishop’s Collage Rangers will meet FCC Maple (5) in the Sonia Lewis 4th Division, and at 6:00 in the evening, JDS Success Radio Netters will play against Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division.

The two matches will be at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related