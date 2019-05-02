BIO DIVERSITY DAY

The Ministry of Sustainable Development is preparing to host its Annual Nature Tour of the Montreal Trail, as part of activities to observe the International Day for Biological Diversity.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join the Global Community in observing the day on Wednesday May 22nd.

The Annual Nature Tour of the Montreal Trail will held to help persons appreciate and learn of the importance of this country’s Flora and Fauna.

The tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 22nd and interested persons can register at the Sustainable Development Unit located on the second floor of the Administrative Building in Kingstown or call 485-6992 for further information.

The International Day for Biological Diversity is a United Nations–sanctioned international day for the promotion of biodiversity issues.

This year’s theme is “Our Biodiversity, Our Food, Our Health”.







