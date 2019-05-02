GUYANA CHRONICLE

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has agreed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s request to push back India’s 2019 tour of the Caribbean by a couple of weeks. It is understood that the tour is now likely to commence in the first week of August and run to 4th September. The final dates for the India tour along with the venues will be finalised by CWI at its board meeting on 13th May.

Immediately after the ICC Cricket World Cup in England in mid-July this year, India were scheduled to tour the West Indies for a full tour comprising two Tests, three One Day Internationals and three Twenty/20 Internationals.

However, the BCCI apparently wants the India players to have a break before the West Indies tour. CWI also wanted a clear window for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which has now also been rescheduled, owing to the shift in the India tour itinerary.

The BCCI has requested CWI to include a three-day warm-up match during the India tour. India “A” will also be playing three four-day matches in the West Indies prior to the senior team’s tour game. A final schedule for all the tours will be finalized at the CWI Board meeting in two weeks.







