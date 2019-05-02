PSCS 30th ANNIVERSARY

Managing Director of Professional Secretarial and Consultancy Services, PSCS, Camille Crichton has outlined the strides made by the company over the years.

Ms. Crichton was addressing a Thanksgiving Service held yesterday to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the PSCS.

The Company was established on May 1st 1989 by Ms. Crichton to provide Secretarial Services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Managing Director of Professional Secretarial and Consultancy Services, Camille Crichton.

Several individuals offered congratulations to the Professional Secretarial and Consultancy Services at the Anniversary Celebration held yesterday at Hotel Alexandrina.







