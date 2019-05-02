SVG UN SEAT

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to drum up support for this country’s candidacy at the United Nations Security Council.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said this week that he will be travelling to the United Nations later this month to hold discussions in this regard.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will vie for a position as a Non-Permanent member of the UN Security Council, during the elections in June this year.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said if elected, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be the smallest state ever to be one of the ten Non-Permanent Members.

And, he is confident that this country will be successful in its bid at the United Nations Security Council.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday for the launch of a Book “Globalised. Climatised. Stigmatised” written by Finance Minister, Camillo Gonsalves.







