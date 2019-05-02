St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined with countries around the world in celebrating International Workers Day yesterday.

To commemorate the day, the SVG Solidarity In Action Incorporated held a Walk and Rally.

The Walk got underway at the Solidarity Car Park in Kingstown at 6:30 a.m., and proceeded to the Arnos Vale Netball Complex.

After warm-up exercises and refreshments, there was a May Day Rally from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Solidarity messages were delivered from Trade Unions, WINFA, the National Council of Women and the Medical Association.

Addresses were also delivered by Minister of Labour, Saboto Caesar, a representative of the National Labour Congress, officials from the Cuban and Venezuelan Embassies, as well as the Chairman of Solidarity Inc. Renrick Rose.







