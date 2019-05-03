MORE SCIENCE QUIZ

Teachers and students of Science in Secondary School across the country are looking forward to showcasing their scientific skills in the Final of the Inaugural National Science Quiz.

Selected second formers throughout the country participated in the zonal competitions which took place from April 23rd to 29th.

Five schools have advanced to the Final of the competition, which is scheduled to take place on Monday May 13th at the Girl Guide Headquarters from 3 p.m..

Education Officer with responsibility for Science, Juanita Hunte-King, said the competition seeks to showcase the science that students are being exposed to at the secondary level.

The National Science Quiz is being hosted by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Facey Trading, under the brand ‘America Fresh’.

The finalists are: Georgetown Secondary School, St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua, Intermediate High School, St. Vincent Grammar School and Central Leeward Secondary School.







