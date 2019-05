MRS JOANNE ISAACS BILLINGY of Yambou and Cane Hall died on Thursday 11th April at the age of 45. The funeral takes place on Saturday 4th May at the Kingdom Life Tabernacle at Mesopotamia. The body lies at the church from 1:00 p.m. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by two vans.

Buck and will leave Sion Hill at 1:00 pm and (2) A green van with registration number H2943will leave Overland and Yambou at 12:30 pm.







