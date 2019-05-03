There were victories for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Gems and Twilight Trading X-Ceed yesterday afternoon, in the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Gems defeated Maple (4) 39-18 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, and Twilight Trading X-Ceed beat Metrocint General Insurance Maple 56-49 in the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division.

At 5:00 this afternoon, Bethel High School will meet JDS Success Radio in the Sonia Lewis 4th Division, and at 6:00 in the evening, Combined Schools will play against Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division. The matches will also be played at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.







