An official funeral will be held here today for the late Alexander John-Clarke Horne, also known as John Horne.

Mr. Horne, a former Minister of Government and former Parliamentary Representative for West Kingstown, passed away on Monday April 22nd.

Official viewing of the body will be held at the House of Assembly, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Officials will be invited to the viewing from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m., while the general public will view the body from 10:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

The funeral Service is scheduled to take place at the St. George’s Cathedral, Kingstown, from 3:00 p.m. This will be preceded by open tributes from 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Church yard.

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the state are being flown at half-mast today.

The public is also advised that the family of the late John Horne has requested that there should be no taking of photographs of the body, during the official viewing period.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines extends sincere condolences to the family of the late Alexander John Clarke Horne, during this period of bereavement.







