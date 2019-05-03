SVG BASKETBALL FEDERATION

Vincentian, Ramon Johnson has qualified from the International Basketball Federation’s Level 1 Referees Instructors (FRIP) Course which concluded in Panama last Sunday. Johnson is the first Vincentian to participate in the course, first held in 2017.
The programme consisted of a 6-8 week online home study course followed by online testing, and an intense face-to-face 4-day workshop with online testing in Panama City from 25th to 28th April. The course covered basketball teaching and learning, basketball knowledge, and refereeing knowledge for basketball.
A former student of Bishop’s College Kingstown, Johnson is a graduate of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College. He possesses a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education and Sport, from the Manuel Fajardo University of Sciences of Physical Culture and Sport of Cuba. He is fluent in Spanish.
