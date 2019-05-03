VINLEC-EHS

An official ceremony will be held this afternoon by the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited, VINLEC, to signal the start of Environmental Health and Safety Awareness Month.

VINLEC observes Environmental Health and Safety Awareness Month during the month of May annually to heighten awareness about the importance of environmental health and safety.

The theme for this year is “Safety Ties Us Together – Health and Safety 24/7”. It was selected to emphasise the value of embracing safe and healthy lifestyle practices on and off the job.

VINLEC said a recent International Labour Organisation poll on safety and health, revealed that persons are three times likely to experience an accident away from their jobs. In the global context, the main drivers of safety incidents have been identified as fatigue, complacency, rushing and frustration. With this in mind, VINLEC is encouraging all to also practice safety outside of the work environment.

This afternoon’s ceremony will hear remarks from the Environmental Health & Safety Officer at VINLEC, Anthony Patterson, General Secretary of NWM, Noel Jackson, VINLEC’s Chief Executive Officer, Thornley Myers and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Rene Baptiste. The Feature Speaker will be Dr. Jerrol Thompson.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Cane Hall Engineering Complex from 1:00 p.m.







