CED MBG WORKSHOP

The Centre for Enterprise Development (CED), will take its Micro-Business Game Simulation Workshop to Union Island this week.

Twenty-five Business Owners and operators in the Southern Grenadines will be introduced to the new tool, which will improve their knowledge and understanding of the financial aspects of their businesses.

The training will be conducted from tomorrow Tuesday May 7th to Friday 10th at the Ashton Learning Resource Centre, from 6-9 p.m. daily.

The overall objective of the Micro Business Game Simulation is to give participants the experience of how to manage a micro-business effectively, using an experience-based approach.

The CED will conduct the workshop as part of the Savings Banks Foundation for International Co-operation and Eastern Caribbean Central Bank endorsed project to improve access to financial services in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) by Small and Medium Enterprises.

The workshop on Union Island comes one week after sixteen students at the Barrouallie Technical Institute were exposed to the Micro Business Game {MBG}.

From May 14th to 17th, nineteen students at the Division of Technical and Vocational Education at the SVG Community College will also be introduced to the MBG Simulation training.

Fifty-five persons have successfully completed the training, since the CED introduced the MBG here last December.







