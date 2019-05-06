NEW PRESS SECRETARY

The post of Press Secretary to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has been filled, after it became vacant in February this year.

Prime Minister Gonsalves has confirmed the appointment of Sehon Marshall, effective May 1.

Mr. Marshall replaces former Press Secretary Hans King, who resigned earlier this year, to take up the position of Acting General Manager of National Properties Limited.

Mr. Marshall holds a master of law degree in Climate Change Law and Policy, a Master of Arts degree in International Relations and Affairs and an associate’s degree in Information Technology.

He is the third person to be appointed press secretary to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the first being Glen Jackson, followed by Hans King who held the post for 12 years.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related