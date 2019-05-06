SVG-VENEZUALA

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is closely monitoring the disturbing events unfolding in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and is very concerned about the increasingly volatile situation in the country.

A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said St. Vincent and the Grenadines condemns all forms of violence and urges all parties to desist from those acts which aim to destabilize the Venezuelan society.

The release added that St Vincent and the Grenadines maintains its principled stance that dialogue based on mutual respect and adherence to international law is the only path to peace and progress in Venezuela, however difficult that path may be.

In this respect, this country is calling on all parties to resort to constructive dialogue to resolve the crisis in Venezuela.

The release says St Vincent and the Grenadines remains steadfast in its commitment to the Montevideo Mechanism. Together with CARICOM, Mexico and Uruguay, this country is hopeful that this ‘mechanism of hope’ will be afforded the time and space to assist Venezuela in crafting a political solution by Venezuelans for Venezuelans, within the confines of the Constitution of the Venezuela. In this context, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is encouraging all States to work together in promoting and respecting the Latin America and Caribbean region as a Zone of Peace.

The Ministry reiterated that S.t Vincent and the Grenadines stands ready to constructively assist our beloved brothers and sisters in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and re-affirm our unwavering commitment to uphold the fundamental principles of respect for sovereignty, the rule of law, non-intervention, non-interference, respect for human rights and democracy as enshrined in the United Nations Charter. It said respect for these bedrock principles will ensure the continued viability of international law and create the “pathway to peace” in Venezuela.







